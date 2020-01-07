On a night when Jefferson girls’ basketball coach Greg Brown said his team wasn’t its sharpest offensively, the Dragons’ defense made up the difference.
No. 3-ranked Jefferson (15-3) beat rival Jackson County (3-14, 1-5 Region 8-AAA) on the road, 51-23, Tuesday (Jan. 7), limiting the Panthers to eight points in the first half and 14 after three quarters in moving to 6-0 in Region 8-AAA play.
“I thought we were good defensively,” Brown said. “We just didn’t shoot it very well.”
Deshona Gaither led the Dragons with 12 points. Allianne Clark added 10 points.
No Panther reached double figures as Mikenna Duffy led Jackson County with seven points, which included sinking a buzzer-beating heave at the end of the game.
After leading 13-8 with 6:20 left in the second quarter, the Dragons shut out the Panthers the rest of the half as they began to gradually pull away. Jefferson ended the period by scoring the final 10 points to take a 23-8 lead into the break.
Brown said Jackson County effectively slowed the game down with its zone defense.
“Give them credit,” he said. “They got into that zone and slowed us down a little bit … We’ve got to be better against the zone. We haven’t seen a lot (of zone). We’ve seen a lot of man(-to-man defense) here lately, so it’s good for us to go against that. We’ve got to continue to push tempo even when teams are getting into that zone.”
Jefferson made up for it defensively, though.
“But I did think our energy was good defensively, and it allowed us to create some turnovers, and create some easy baskets,” Brown said.
The Dragons’ offense found the basket more often in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 19-6 to take a 44-14 lead. The 30-point margin shortened the fourth quarter to six minutes. The lead grew to as many as 32 points in the final quarter.
“I thought we were better, offensively, in that third quarter when we came out,” Brown said. “We were a little bit more aggressive against the zone, trying to drive and get the ball into the paint a little bit more.”
With the win, Jefferson completed the first half of the Region 8-AAA schedule unscathed. But Brown said his team can’t become complacent.
“We can definitely improve,” he said. “I think we saw that tonight. You’ve just got to come to work every day … There’s plenty of room for improvement. We’ve got to keep striving for that every day.”
Jefferson will try to keep its perfect region record in tact Friday (Jan. 10) when it takes on 8-AAA foe Monroe Area on the road. Jackson County travels to Hart County Friday (Jan. 10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.