Jefferson not only wanted to win a region title, it wanted to go through a certain team to do it.
Avenging their lone region loss of the season, the Jefferson girls’ basketball team beat Flowery Branch 42-33 on the Falcons’ home floor Saturday (Feb. 20) in the 8-AAAA finals to win its second-straight region title.
The region championship win came three weeks after a 46-40 loss to Flowery Branch on Jan. 30.
“The first practice we had after the regular season ended, we talked about the tournament … I said, ‘I don’t know how everybody else feels, but that’s who I want to play,’” Jefferson coach Greg Brown said, referring to Flowery Branch. “I want to play them. I want to play them in their gym. I want to beat them in their gym, and our kids kind of bought into that.
“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t talked about.”
Brown commended his team with playing with emotion in the title game “but not playing emotional.”
“And I thought we did a good really job of staying steady tonight and doing that, and it was fun to win this one tonight, for sure,” Brown said.
Livi Blackstock led the Dragons (21-4) in the low-scoring contest with 15 points.
The senior guard was named the Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year after the game, marking the second-straight year the North Georgia signee has earned region player of the year honors.
Blackstock scored 11 of her 15 points during the second half as Jefferson stretched a 22-20 halftime lead to 42-30 with 22 seconds left in securing the region-title victory.
“It’s very special to me, Courtney (Kidd) and Allianne (Clark) since we’re seniors, and its back-to-back since won last year,” Blackstock said.
Brown praised the senior trio.
“I’ve leaned on them a lot,” he said. “I trust them a lot. It was just a big deal for them, I think, tonight, too.”
The teams traded leads five times during the first half and were tied 26-26 with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter before Blackstock scored back-to-back baskets and Ellie Kinlaw hit a pull-up jumper to give the Dragons a 32-26 lead, which they carried into the fourth quarter.
Tylia Brown gave Jefferson its biggest lead of the night at 36-26 with a 3-pointer with 6:38 remaining.
Jefferson allowed just three points over the final 5:09 of the contest — and just 13 in the second half — as the Dragons won for the 10th time in 11 games.
“I think we were fired up to play since we got beat last time,” Blackstock said. ‘We dug in and we were ready to lock them down, and we really wanted to win this game.”
And it was a region title run for Jefferson to savor. The Dragons went 11-1 during the Region 8-AAAA regular season and won the region tournament during a year in which it was shorthanded. Both Natalia Bolden and Kendall Bailey were lost for the season to injury and both would have been major contributors on the boards.
“People tend to forget that because we haven’t had them basically all year long,” Brown said. “This is what they think we are, and we’re missing two key parts, but our kids who are healthy never let that be an excuse. They knew what we had to do.
“The first half of the season, I was really worried about us rebounding and we didn’t have much size,” Brown explained. “We really challenged them as a coaching staff that we’ve got to fix it. I can’t go make a sign and trade at this point, and they bought into that so well, and we’ve rebounded really, really good down the stretch.”
Blackstock, too, acknowledged the challenges the team faced in this year’s title run.
“We thought we were going to have Nat and Kendall at the beginning of the year, and then they got hurt, but we’re just defying all the odds,” she said. “The other day coach Brown said it was us against the world, and I really believe that because we don’t know what we’re going to go into the next couple of games. But we’re going to stick together through it all.”
The Dragons, who have reached the Elite Eight the past four seasons, will take a No. 1 seed into the state tournament. They will host North Clayton Tuesday (Feb. 23, 6 p.m.) in Round 1.
For Jefferson’s seniors, this is one more crack a state tournament run.
“It’s very special,” Blackstock said. “It’s our last time, and we’re about the buy-in. We’ve been buying-in the whole season and we have great chemistry … We all distribute (the ball) so it’s harder to guard us this year than I think in years’ past.”
Brown pointed to the quick turnaround with a Tuesday tournament game.
“So there’s not much time to really dwell on it, which I think is OK,” he said. “It’s good, we’re playing pretty well right now … We’ll come back to work and get ready and take it one game at a time, and focus on us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.