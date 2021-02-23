The Jefferson girls’ basketball team has advanced to the Sweet 16 and expended little energy in doing so.
The top-seeded Dragons (22-4) overwhelmed fourth-seed North Clayton 82-20 at home Tuesday (Feb. 23) in the opening round of the state tournament .
“It’s always good to get that first one, especially when you can do it comfortably,” Jefferson coach Greg Brown said, noting that the was able to rest his starters late.
Jefferson will host Arabia Mountain (15-2) in the Sweet 16 Friday (Feb. 26, 6 p.m.) as it seeks its fifth-consecutive trip to the Elite Eight.
“We’ll have our hands full,” Brown said.
Against North Clayton, Deshona Gaither led Jefferson with 23 points, followed by Allianne Clark (13 points), Ellie Kinlaw (11 points) and Livi Blackstock (10 points)
Brown noted that his team actually started a bit slow, leading 11-4 after a quarter before running out to a 38-9 lead at the half.
The lead grew to over 50 after three quarters.
