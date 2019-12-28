The Jefferson girls' basketball team outscored North Murray 22-0 in the first quarter and didn't let up from there in a 68-29 win Friday (Dec. 27) in the opening round of North Oconee's holiday tournament.
Tylia Brown led the Dragons (13-2) with 13 points. Ellie Kinlaw finished with 11 points, and Courtney Kidd and Livi Blackstock each added 10 points.
After shutting out North Murray in the first quarter, Jefferson built a 37-14 lead at the half and a 48-19 advantage after three quarters. The Dragons closed their dominant performance by outscoring the Mountaineers 20-10 in the final quarter.
The Dragons hit 11 3-pointers in the victory.
Defensively, Jefferson forced 19 turnovers and scored 27 points off those turnovers. The Dragons held North Murray to just 23.1 percent shooting from the floor.
Jefferson closes play in the North Oconee tournament Saturday (Dec. 28) at 2 p.m. against Tift County.
