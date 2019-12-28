Jefferson girls’ basketball coach Greg Brown wanted his team to face different types of competition while playing in North Oconee’s holiday tournament. That competition included matching up against size that the Dragons typically don’t see.
The Dragons (13-3) fell to a much-larger Tift County squad Saturday (Dec. 28), 53-48, on the second and final day of the tournament. The Blue Devils’ height — four players on Tift County’s roster topped six feet — limited Jefferson’s ability to score inside.
“This is the biggest team we’ve played all year, size-wise,” Brown said. “You just don’t get anything easy at the rim. Everything is challenged. I thought we played really good offensively in spurts.”
Deshona Gaither led Jefferson with 16 points, 12 of which game in the second half. Livi Blackstock added 12 points for the Dragons.
Jefferson rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to take a brief third-quarter lead but was unable to sustain it in losing for the third time this season. All three of the Dragons’ losses have come to Class AAAAAAA teams.
“It’s good for us to play that kind of competition,” Brown said of Tift County. “It just gives us something different that we don’t see up here – just that athletic ability with that size. It’s good for us. I’m not upset. We got better today.”
While Jefferson was unable to get to the rim — due in large part to the defensive efforts of Tift County post player Jamia Level — it was also unable to force Tift County consistently into turnovers to generate points in transition.
Jefferson needed a big day at the 3-point line, but struggled in the first half, shooting just 4-of-18 from beyond the arc. Most of those misses came in the second quarter as the Dragons managed just seven points in the period and trailed 31-22 at halftime. Included in that quarter was a scoreless stretch from Jefferson that lasted for 5:16, which resulted in a 14-0 Tift County run.
Gaither helped warm Jefferson up in the third quarter, hitting a 3-pointer and later completing a traditional 3-point play to pull the Dragons to within a point (31-30). She followed with a layup at the 6:44 mark, putting Jefferson ahead 32-31. But Tift County (8-4) reeled off seven-straight points and never trailed again.
Still, Jefferson tied the game twice in the fourth quarter.
The second tie came at the 3:22 mark when Gaither drained a 3-pointer, her second of the fourth quarter, to level the game 47-47. But the Dragons were unable to regain the lead, missing their last seven shots from the floor as they suffered a five-point loss.
“I don’t feel like we played bad today,” Brown said. “We did a lot of really, really good things. We’ve just got to learn to close one out down the stretch.”
With the loss, Jefferson went 1-1 in the Friday-Saturday tournament at North Oconee, having routed North Murray a day earlier. Brown called it a positive weekend for his team, which will return to play Friday (Jan. 3) on the road against region foe Hart County.
“I’m glad this fell when it did,” Brown said. “We got two non-region games in before we go back and play in region play. We play Hart on Friday, and they’ve got a big kid very similar to what they (Tift County) had. I think it’s good for us to kind of go ahead and get ready for that.”
