The Jefferson girls' basketball team overwhelmed Franklin County with a 69-38 road victory Tuesday (Dec. 10) to improve to 2-0 in Region 8-AAA play.
The No. 2-ranked Dragons (10-1) led 34-15 at the half and outscored the Lions 16-7 in the third quarter to build a 50-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
"I thought we got off to a quick start, which is something we have struggled with at different times this year," Jefferson coach Greg Brown said.
Deshona Gaither led Jefferson with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and four steals, and Livi Blackstock finished with 14 points on a 6-of-12 night from the floor. She also had five rebounds and three steals.
Jefferson picked up 14 steals and forced 27 turnovers, generating 37 points off those turnovers.
"Defensively, our pressure gave them some problems, and we were able to capitalize on those turnovers," Brown said. "Offensively, we had 10 different players score and seven different players hit a 3-point basket. When we have that kind of balance, we are hard to guard."
The Dragons return to action Friday (Dec. 13) at 7 p.m. at home against region opponent Morgan County. Jefferson then hosts region foe East Jackson Tuesday (Dec. 17) at 6 p.m.
"Great win on the road, but we have two tough region games coming up at home against Morgan County and East Jackson," Brown said.
