JEFFERSON – The Jefferson girls’ basketball team is back in the Sweet 16 following a lopsided win over Mays in the first round of the AAAA State Playoffs on Wednesday (Feb. 23).
The Lady Dragons dominated Mays 57-35. Natalia Bolden continued her comeback season with a 22 point performance. Jyesha Butts added 10 points. Jefferson hosts Troup County from Region 2-AAAA on Friday (Feb. 26).
“I thought we played OK,” said head coach Greg Brown. “[Mays] does have good length and very good athleticism. Not your traditional No. 4 seed by any means.
“But we did a lotof good things and did what we needed to. Once you get to the state tournament, there’s no such thing as an ugly win. The bottom line is that you just got to win. We found a way to do that tonight and that’s all that matters.”
Jefferson (25-3, 12-1 Region 8-AAAA) put Mays away early with a 15-3 run to start the game. A three-pointer by Tylia Brown gave the Dragons a 13-3 lead and Jefferson’s lead never dipped below 10 points after that.
A pair of free throws by Bolden stretched the lead to 15-3. Mays cut the score to 15-5, but Bolden and Delaney Dewitt scored on a pair of layups to end the first quarter. Jefferson led 19-5.
Jefferson stretched its lead to 31-15 by halftime, and continued to build on it in the second half. The Dragons' largest lead of the game was 24 points (46-22) after a shot by Bolden early in the fourth quarter. Jefferson won 57-35.
“I thought overall, we did a pretty good job on the boards,” Brown said. “It’s going to be key for us all through the state tournament. It’s probably the biggest point of emphasis for us. For the most part tonight, I thought we did a pretty good job.”
