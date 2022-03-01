The Lady Dragons are back in the Elite Eight after beating Troup County 63-47 at home on Saturday (Feb. 26).
However, leading scorer Natalia Bolden will not be available for the rest of Jefferson’s playoff run.
The senior left Saturday’s game with an injury after scoring a team-high 18 points. This is her third season-ending injury in as many years.
The Dragons host No. 2 Pickens County from Region 7-AAAA on Wednesday (Mar. 2). The winner advances to the Final Four which is Friday (Mar. 4) at Fort Valley State.
“Our hearts are broken for her,” said head coach Greg Brown. “She obviously had a great year and definitely fought injuries throughout her career.
“Other kids have to find a way to step up and do a little bit more to overcome it. That’s what we plan on doing.”
Jefferson (26-3, 12-1 Region 8-AAAA) is used to playing in the Elite Eight without Bolden, but that’s where the Dragon’s season ended in each of the last five seasons. Bolden was out for the last two playoff runs.
However, this year could be different. Jefferson has won 15 games by at least 20 points, meaning its had plenty of opportunities to give more playing time to younger players. That could pay dividends in Bolden’s absence.
“That was always a point of emphasis for us,” Brown said. “Something we’ve always tried to do since we’ve been here at Jefferson is to play as many kids as we can just to develop that depth. We definitely feel like we have some kids who are capable of stepping up.
“You’re not going to replace that void completely by any means, and you’re definitely not going to do it with one person. We just need our team as a whole to step up collectively.”
JEFFERSON 63, TROUP COUNTY 47
Besides a few fleeting moments in the first quarter, the Lady Dragons led Troup County for the entire game. Jefferson led 30-21 at halftime, but saw its lead shrink to 40-37 entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Dragons dominated the fourth quarter to put the game away. They started the quarter with an 11-0 run to take a 51-37 lead. The Tigers didn’t have a response and Jefferson continued to pull away to a 63-47 win.
“I thought we did a much better job defensively getting some stops when we needed them,” Brown said of the fourth quarter. “Then we were stringing together some buckets and getting to the free-throw line. I thought we were really aggressive there late in the game.
“Our kids never panicked... Never wavered. They just stuck to the game plan and little by little we started pulling away.”
Joining Bolden in double figures were Deshona Gaither and Jyesha Butts who each had 12 points.
“It’s a good win for our team and our program,” Brown said. “I feel good about the opportunity we have to play in the Elite Eight at home.
“[Pickens] is a solid opponent. They’re a team I’m very familiar with, I used to be in the same region as them. I know them well. I know what we’re getting ourselves into… We’re going to have to be ready to go both physically and mentally. Being at home is a big deal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.