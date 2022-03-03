JEFFERSON – Wednesday (Mar. 2) featured an all too familiar and painful sight for the Jefferson girls basketball team whose season ended at the hands of Pickens, 51-50.
The Lady Dragons were battling one of the best programs in the state with a Final Four spot on the line, while Natalia Bolden was forced to watch from the bench because of an injury suffered in the Sweet 16. For the third straight year, Jefferson is left wondering what if.
This year might sting a little more than the last two.
“I don’t know if I’ve had a team deal with as much adversity, especially at this point in the season as this team dealt with,” said head coach Greg Brown who was particularly hard on himself after the game.
“When you see your physical and emotional leader go down, and have to still come back and play after that; the way they bounced back, I’m extremely proud of them for how they’ve dealt with it. It’s not been easy, It’s probably been the hardest four days of my coaching career.”
Yet, for the better part of three quarters, the Dragons were up to the task. After a first half that featured eight lead changes and four ties, a quick 4-0 run before halftime gave Jefferson a 25-21 lead.
Brown challenged players to step up, and that’s what happened. Anni Aldridge started the run with an impressive drive down the lane. The Dragon defense forced a ten-second violation which led to Deshona Gaither hitting a jumper before the halftime buzzer.
That momentum carried into the third quarter when Gaither and Hailey Triaga hit a pair of three-pointers to extend the lead to 31-21, Jefferson’s largest of the game to that point.
Pickens had moments where it battle back, but Jefferson constantly found ways to stretch the lead back to double-digits in the third quarter. Aldridge and Jyesha Butts hit a pair of shots to give the Dragons a 38-28 lead.
A three-point play by Tylia Brown and a pair of free throws by Ellie Kinlaw moments later made the score 43-30 late in the third quarter. Jefferson (26-4, 12-1 Region 8-AAAA) maintained its double-digit lead into the fourth quarter and led 47-35 after Gaither hit two free throws.
Then, as Brown said, the team went cold.
Pickens started hitting shots and creating turnovers which led to a 16-2 run. Pickens tied the game 49-49 with a three-pointer with two minutes left in regulation and then took a 51-49 lead with 40 seconds left.
Jefferson, meanwhile, didn’t capitalize on opportunities. The Dragons missed some shots near the rim and began to struggle at the free throw line.
“We turned the ball over and kind of panicked,” he said. “Give them credit, they made plays and did what they needed to do down the stretch.
“Obviously not having [Bolden] out there matters. But we’re not going to use that as an excuse, we have to do a better job down the stretch of taking care of the ball and not being in a hurry and things like that. We just didn’t do those things well enough when we had the lead.”
Still, Jefferson had a chance to at least send the game to overtime. Gaither drew a foul with 13.6 seconds left. She made the first free throw to cut the score to 51-50, but missed the second one. However, Gaither hustled to the ball and secured the rebound. Brown called timeout with 12.2 seconds left.
Unfortunately, the Dragons couldn’t get a clean shot off. Their first good try was on an inbound lob into the paint. Pickens defended the pass and knocked it away. That play nearly ended the game, but the ball bounce out of bounds with .03 seconds left on the clock.
The only hope then was a catch-and-shoot play. Gaither caught a pass in midair near the basket, but her momentum and contact from a Pickens defender caused the ball to sail behind the goal. The referees didn’t call a foul, time expired and Pickens celebrated while Jefferson’s season ended in heartbreak.
“I thought we executed pretty well,” Brown said. “We ran what we wanted to run and got the ball where we wanted it. Obviously, I felt like we got fouled, but they’re not going to call that late in the game.
“Again, not being sound down the stretch, I guess is the best way to put it. We just have to be a little bit better than that.”
Wednesday was the last game for seven seniors on Jefferson’s roster: Gaither, Bolden, Kinlaw, Butts, Triaga, Brown and Kendall Bailey. They were just freshmen when Brown arrived in Jefferson in 2018. That group leaves Jefferson with an incredible record of 99-18.
“That’s the hard part about it,” he said. “I’m about to have to talk to them as a group for the last time. Our seven seniors have been nothing but fantastic… We’ve been here four years together and they’ve just done an amazing job.
“I don’t know if we could’ve asked any more from them. They’ve shown great leadership for our younger ones. I’m just so proud of them.”
