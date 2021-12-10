JEFFERSON – The Jefferson girls’ basketball team admittedly didn’t play its sharpest game of the season Friday (Dec. 10) against Madison County. But what matters most is the result and the record.
The Dragons defeated the Red Raiders 61-46 in both teams’ Region 8-AAAA opener. The Dragons remain undefeated to start the 2021-22 season. Ellie Kinlaw led Jefferson with 19 points, Natalia Bolden was second with 14 points, and Deshona Gaither added 10 points. Tiffany Wilson scored 17 points to lead Madison County’s effort.
“It’s always great to win a region game, especially the first one to set the tone,” said head coach Greg Brown. “We don’t feel like we exactly played our best, but we found a way to get the job done. Hopefully, we’ll continue to find a way to play four full quarters.
“I don’t think we had the bounce in our step. We hadn’t played in a week, which I thought would help us a little bit, honestly. I just don’t think we had that bounce in our step, especially in the second half.”
Despite that lack of energy, Jefferson (8-0, 1-0 Region 8-AAAA) led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter, and 39-24 at halftime. The Dragons never stretched their lead beyond 17 points and Madison County (1-5, 0-1 Region 8-AAAA) cut the margin to nine points early in the fourth quarter.
A pair of three-pointers by Annie Aldridge and Kinlaw stretched Jefferson’s lead back to 15 points. The lead never shrunk below double-digits again. Jefferson pulled away to win 61-46.
“Some people will be like ‘what are you complaining about,’” Brown said. “We have a standard that we expect to play too. We just don’t feel like we did that at times tonight. We’ll take the win. It’s a lot better to learn from a win than a loss.”
Jefferson isn’t taking a break after Friday’s win. The Dragons head to Lumpkin County on Saturday (Dec. 11) to play Trinity Christian (4-3, 0-0 Region 4-A Private) from Sharpsburg. All three of the Lions’ losses came by seven points or less. Two of those losses were to teams from higher classes.
Madison County returns to action on Tuesday (Dec. 14) at home against region rival North Oconee (6-2, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.