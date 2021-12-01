The Jefferson girls’ basketball team continued its winning ways Tuesday (Nov. 30) by defeating Stephens County in its first true road game of the season.
The Dragons won 70-25 behind Ellie Kinlaw’s 32 points. Thirty of Kinlaw’s points came from beyond the arch as she broke the school record for three-pointers in a game with 10. Hailey Triaga and Tyesha Butts added 10 points each.
“You could tell early that [Ellie Kinlaw] had a hot hand,” said head coach Greg Brown. “The girls did a good job finding her and getting her the ball. She had eight going into the fourth quarter and I didn’t even know what the record was, to be honest.
“We figured out it was nine and I told her we would give her a few minutes at the start of the fourth [quarter]. I told her teammates to find her and it didn’t take but a minute and a half and she got her tenth of the night. Good night for her, she’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever coached. No one deserves that record more than her.”
Jefferson (6-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) came into the game on a role with five-straight wins. Along the way, the Dragons won the Jackson EMC Tip-Off Classic at home, and defeated White County in the North Georgia High School Showcase at Cherokee Bluff. Tuesday was Jefferson’s first time playing in a hostile environment this year.
Going in, Brown had some concerns about his team but those concerns were quickly squashed.
“We hadn’t been on the road a whole lot,” Brown said. “I was curious how we would respond to that. We kind of got there late and had to rush a little bit. We got off to a great start. Our defense played well early and created a bunch of turnovers. We had a big lead at halftime and was able to play everybody. It was just a good overall night.
“I think that goes back to our seniors. We’ve got several who have played a lot that understand that it’s their job to lead. I challenged them before the game to not come out flat. I was a little concerned, but that shows how much I know. We really played with a lot of energy early in the game.”
Jefferson aims to extend its current winning streak to seven games this Friday (Dec. 3) at home against Loganville from Region 8-AAAAA. The Dragons begin Region 8-AAAA play next Friday (Dec. 10) at home against Madison County. Between those games, the Dragons will take a week off from competition. After Friday (Dec. 3), Jefferson will have played seven games in the span of 15 days.
JEFFERSON 70, WHITE COUNTY 51
The Dragons won their fifth game in nine days Saturday (Nov. 27) by defeating White County 70-51 in the North Georgia High School Showcase at Cherokee Bluff.
Natalia Bolden led the team with 26 points, Ellie Kinlaw added 17 and Hailey Triaga added 11 points.
