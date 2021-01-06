Jefferson needed a 3-pointer at the end of regulation and then overtime to beat Chestatee, but you won’t hear head coach Greg Brown complaining.
The Class AAAA No. 1-ranked Dragons (8-2, 2-0 Region 8-AAAA) pulled out a 68-64 region road win Tuesday over the War Eagles after trailing by five points with less than a minute remaining in regulation.
“I’m not going to give it back,” Brown quipped when asked about the win. “I’m taking it … You need to win one like this close to prove that you can.”
Alliannne Clark sank a 3-pointer with time running out in regulation to force the extra period, during which the Dragons outscored the War Eagles 14-10. Jefferson knocked down 9 of 10 free throws in overtime to secure the win.
Deshona Gaither led the Dragons with 19 points. Livi Blackstock added 15 points, which included going 5-of-6 from the foul line in overtime. Clark and Courtney Kidd each scored 12 points.
Jefferson had been fairly cold from the 3-point line until nailing three shots from beyond the arc in the final 38 seconds, starting with a trey from Blackstock which cut the lead to 49-47. Kidd later knocked down a 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining, narrowing the deficit to 51-50.
“I’ll say this: We didn’t quit,” Brown said. “We stayed focused. They did exactly what I asked them to do down the stretch.”
Chestatee (6-7) took a 54-51 lead with 10 seconds left after a pair of free throws from Bowen Corley before Clark buried her game-tying 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation.
Brown said he told Gaither to draw help defense from Chestatee and get the ball to whom ever the War Eagles left open because of that. That player ended up being Clark.
“She was wide open and she buried it,” Brown said.
Given new life, Jefferson took advantage of it in overtime. Jyesha Butts sank a pair of free throws at the 2:58 mark followed by a run-out layup from Clark off an assist from Blackstock to give Jefferson a 58-54 edge. Kidd then sank a 3-pointer at the top of the key just inside the two-minute mark, pushing the lead out to 61-55.
Jefferson lead by as many as eight points, 67-59, in the final minute in putting away the War Eagles.
The Dragons had lost the other two close games they had played this year, falling to Buford, 57-54, on Nov. 24, and St. Pius X, 57-49, on Jan. 2.
“We’ve been in two tight games like that this year and have lost both of them,” Brown said. “It’s nice to win one. You can talk about wanting to be in them all you want to, but you need to win a few of them to build that confidence for later on in the season.”
The Dragons, who never led by more than seven points in regulation, held a 30-26 advantage at halftime and took a 41-40 lead into the fourth quarter after Gaither laid the ball in high off the glass with 25 seconds remaining in the third.
“We never got into a rhythm,” Brown said. “We’d play good for a minute or two here and get up three or four points. We never could pull away and separate.”
Chestatee pulled ahead of Jefferson, 44-43, with a free throw from Corley with 3:47 left in regulation. The War Eagles’ lead later grew to 49-44 after a 3-pointer from Annie Dollyhigh with 2:45 remaining.
Jefferson didn’t answer until Blackstock knocked down her 3-pointer with 38 seconds left, ending a 2:27 scoreless stretch from the Dragons.
The Dragons continue their region schedule Friday (Jan 8, 7 p.m.) at home against East Hall.
