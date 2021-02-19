With Jefferson having locked up a state-tournament berth long in advance but still needing a semifinals victory to play for a region title, coach Greg Brown acknowledged some pregame nervousness.
"It's the game, as a coach, the one you worry about the most," Brown said. "Yeah, you're already in the state tournament, but at Jefferson ... you're expected (to do) more than that."
He’d end up having nothing to worry about.
Sprinting out to an 18-2 lead, the Jefferson girls’ basketball team earned a convincing 58-41 win over Cedar Shoals Thursday (Feb. 18) at Flowery Branch in the 8-AAAA semifinals, securing a spot in Saturday’s (Feb. 20, 5 p.m.) 8-AAAA title game.
“They knew how important tonight was,” said Brown, whose team was already assured a spot at state after receiving a first-round region tournament bye. “They understand. We’ve been here before. I think we’ve grown up some.
“My first year here, I would have been really worried about tonight, but we’ve just got some kids that have been through the battles and been through wars … They just don’t blink anymore.”
Jefferson (20-4) will face tournament-host Flowery Branch (12-13) in the finals. The Dragons were upset by the Falcons, 46-40, on Jan. 30.
“The last time we played Flowery Branch here, we got beat,” Brown said. “We did not shoot the ball very well, and they played really, really well. So, I know our kids will be ready to go.”
Jefferson is looking to win win its second-straight region title and fourth in five years. Brown said the opportunity means a lot, especially in a season played during a pandemic.
“I know our kids have battled through a crazy, crazy year to get to this point,” Brown said. “Three, four months ago, we weren’t even sure we’d be able to get to this point, and here we are.”
In the semifinals win, Jefferson held Cedar Shoals to a single basket for much of the first quarter, taking an 18-2 lead before the Jaguars added a second basket with six seconds remaining. Livi Blackstock scored nine first-quarter points.
The Dragons led by 21 points at one point in the middle of the second quarter before going into the locker room ahead 32-14.
“We played a really good first half,” Brown said. “I thought we were really good defensively … I thought that was the difference in the game was how well we guarded them.”
Jefferson closed the third quarter with an 8-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from Courtney Kidd with six seconds left, giving the Dragons a 45-22 lead. The advantage grew to 26 points (53-27) after a basket from Blackstock with 5:35 remaining as Jefferson claimed its third win this season over Cedar Shoals.
Blackstock led Jefferson with 16 points, while Deshona Gaither finished with 11 points and Ellie Kinlaw added 10 points.
With the win, Jefferson reached the 20-win mark for the fifth-straight year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.