The Jefferson girls’ basketball team pulled out a close victory in its final game before Christmas, beating McMinn County (Tenn.) 74-72 Wednesday (Dec. 23) on the final day of the North Murray Mistletoe Madness Tournament.
Jefferson improved to 7-1.
Deshona Gaither paced the Dragons with 24 points, five rebounds and four assists. Livi Blackstock added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Allianne Clark chipped in 15 points.
Jefferson shot 50 percent (29-of-58) from the floor in the win and outscored McMinn County 38-22 in the paint.
The Dragons are off until Jan. 5 when they play at region opponent Chestatee.
