Jefferson’s Deshona Gaither led a trio of scorers in double figures as the Dragons moved to 3-1 with a 78-47 win at Banks County Thursday (Dec. 3).
Gaither finished with 18 points, Ellie Kinlaw added 14 points and Courtney Kidd contributed 12 points, all coming on 3-pointers.
Jefferson, which hit 11 3-pointers in the win, led 29-8 after a quarter and 50-21 at the half.
The Dragons will see Banks Count again next week, hosting the Leopards on Tuesday (Dec. 8).
