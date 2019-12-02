Allianne Clark scored a season-high 15 points and two other Dragons reached double figures as the Jefferson girls’ basketball team coasted to a 60-37 win over Lakeview Academy Saturday (Nov. 30) in a game played at Cherokee Bluff.
Clark shot 5-for-7 from the floor and 3-of-5 from 3-point range to lead Jefferson. Livi Blackstock added 11 points, and Courtney Kidd finished with 10 points.
The Dragons, who improved to 8-0 with the victory, dominated inside, outscoring Lakeview Academy 28-4 in the paint.
Jefferson was coming off a holiday tournament championship, going 3-0 in its own Tabo’s Tip-Off Tournament.
The Dragons host Monroe Area Tuesday (Dec. 3) at 6 pm. in their region opener.
