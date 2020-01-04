The Jefferson girls' basketball team got 18 points from Livi Blackstock and 16 points from Deshona Gaither as the Dragons remained undefeated in Region 8-AAA play with a 69-35 road win over Hart County Friday (Jan. 3).
Ellie Kinlaw added 10 points for Jefferson, which improved to 14-3.
In a matchup of last year's Region 8-AAA finals, Jefferson led the Bulldogs 18-12 after a quarter and then outscored Hart County 41-10 over the course of the second and third quarters in the blowout win.
Jefferson forced 34 Hart County turnovers and scored 38 points off those turnovers.
The Dragons return to action Tuesday (Jan. 7, 6 p.m.) against rival and region opponent Jackson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.