Jefferson’s Livi Blackstock poured in 23 points Tuesday (Jan. 12) as the Dragons (10-2) defeated Class AA No. 2-ranked Rabun County at home.
Ellie Kinlaw added 16 points, and Deshona Gaither finished with 15 points.
Jefferson went 18-for-25 at the free-throw line in pulling out the win, including going 6-for-8 in the fourth quarter.
The Dragons trailed 36-33 at the half after falling behind 24-14 after a quarter.
Jefferson pulled ahead 51-49 after three quarters. The Dragons fell behind twice briefly in the fourth quarter before taking a 57-54 lead and staying out front the rest of the way.
"I definitely was pleased with how we executed at the end of the game," coach Greg Brown said. "You could tell we had confidence down the stretch and I think that comes from the experience we’ve gained in these close games. Livi, Deshona, and Ellie had great nights offensively and we got great effort by everyone in the game. For us to continue to be successful we need everyone to continue to do their job."
Jefferson resumes region play Friday (Jan. 15, 7 p.m.) at North Oconee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.