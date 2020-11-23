Jefferson’s shooters have the green light, and that was never more evident than Monday.
The Class AAAA No. 2-ranked Dragons (2-0) drained 15 3-pointers in a 84-50 rout of Franklin County in the second round of the Jackson EMC Thanksgiving Classic in Jefferson.
“That’s kind of who we are,” Jefferson girls' coach Greg Brown said. “We’re not real big. We don’t have a lot of size. But we’ve got a lot kids who shoot it really well … We feel like if we get a good look, I feel confident in our kids taking it. I don’t ever tell our kids not to take a shot.”
Livi Blackstock, a North Georgia signee, sank five 3-pointers and finished with 30 points to lead Jefferson in one of the best offensive nights of her career.
“She’s playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Brown said. “She scored her 1,000th the other night, and she signed two weeks ago. I think she is just playing with a lot of relaxation. She’s got some things out of the way now. There’s no pressure on her.”
Meanwhile, Courtney Kidd knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points.
“She’s one of those, too, that we kind of give free will to shoot it … she’s hard to guard,” Brown said. “She can hurt you down there around the rim, and the way we’re playing, she’s kind of a post player for us, but she’s really a guard. So they’re having to guard her with different kinds of people which makes it difficult to do.”
In the victory, Jefferson posted 84 points despite coming out somewhat cold. The Dragons went scoreless for nearly three minutes before Ellie Kinlaw hit a 3-pointer at the 5:03 mark.
“We were a little bit on our heels,” Brown said. “I called timeout and had a nice little sweet conversation, and then we got going a little bit.”
The game remained close until around midway through the second quarter when a 16-2 Dragon stretched a five point lead to a 19 point lead (41-22). Kidd knocked down two 3-pointers during the run.
Jefferson led 45-24 at the half after hitting 10 3’s in the first two quarters. The Dragons padded the lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Lions 24-14 as Kidd and Blackstock each hit a pair of 3-pointers in the period.
A basket from Kinlaw in the fourth quarter put the Dragons up 80-44 as they reached the 80-point mark for the second time in as many games.
“We’re capable of scoring,” Brown said. “We are. We’re capable of scoring a lot of points. I think we proved that tonight. It’s just doing it every night.”
Jefferson moves on to face one of the state’s elite programs, Buford, Tuesday (Nov. 24) at 6 p.m. for the tournament championship. Buford is ranked No. 2 in Class 6A. The Wolves won four consecutive state titles in Class 5A.
“I think you’re looking at two of the top programs in the state of Georgia, take classification out of it,” Brown said. “There’s a reason I invited them here. There’s a reason we’re playing them again in three weeks. We need to get ourselves ready for the state tournament, and we’re going to play the best competition we can play.”
