With four-straight state titles to its credit, Buford is, no doubt, one of the state’s elite basketball powers. But if Tuesday is any indication, Jefferson isn’t far behind.
The Class AAAA No. 2-ranked Dragons (2-1) played a back-and-forth contest with the Class AAAAAA No. 2-ranked Wolves, before Buford took the lead for good with just over two minutes left, handing Jefferson a 57-54 home loss in the Jackson EMC Tip Off Classic finals.
“I think it’s what Georgia girls’ high school basketball is all about,” Jefferson coach Greg Brown said. “I think you saw two of the top programs in the state going toe-to-toe. We were right there with a chance, and they made a couple more plays down the stretch than we did.”
Jefferson will play Buford again Dec. 19 on the road. Brown said he scheduled demanding games like these to test his team.
“Playing them only makes you better … “ Brown said. “We’re close. We’re really, really close.”
Livi Blackstock led the Dragons with 16 points, Allianne Clark added 11 points and Deshona Gaither finished with 10 points. Blackstock and Ellie Kinlaw were named to the all-tournament team. Jefferson was shorthanded in the loss, missing post player Kendall Bailey to injury, which hurt the Dragons on the boards.
The game between these highly-ranked foes featured 13 lead changes. Jefferson held a 49-48 lead with 3:04 left in the game, but Tatum Ozment put the Wolves in front for good with a layup with 2:23 left, igniting a decisive 8-0 run.
Brown pointed to the night of Buford’s Blair Willis, who finished four 3-pointers, including two big treys in the third quarter after Jefferson had taken a five-point lead.
Willis had been a focal point of the Dragons’ defensive game plan.
“We weren’t supposed to let her catch and shoot, and she hits four 3’s,” Brown said. “I feel like it’s the difference in the game.”
Brown added that “you hate to nit-pick on one thing, but you just lose your mind there for a little bit,” referring to the missed defensive assignments on Willis.
In the loss, Jefferson hit eight 3-pointers and had three scorers in double figures, with five players scoring eight or more points. Buford, which thrives on defensive pressure, did not press the Dragons.
“I think that’s a tribute to us,” Brown said, “and what we’re capable of.”
The coach added that his team must do “a little bit better job of scoring late in the game.”
“That’s on me,” Brown said, “and that’s something we’ll improve on and get better at going forward.”
The game pitted Brown against one of his mentors — Gene Durden. The ties between the two coaches date back to Dade County, where Durden coached the girls’ team while Brown attended high school there.
“He is my mentor,” Brown said. “He had a lot to do with me getting this job, I’ll be honest with you. I think the world of him. You see a lot of what we do looks pretty similar to what they do.”
Moving forward, Jefferson will continue its early-season schedule with a Dec. 3 game with Banks County after taking two of three games in the Jackson EMC tournament.
“Our tournament went really, really well, and I’m kind of glad to see where we’re at,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.