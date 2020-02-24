Jefferson and Greater Atlanta Christian will meet again in the state tournament with the stakes a little bit higher this time around.
The programs played in last year’s Class AAA Sweet 16 and will meet in the Elite Eight Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at The Arena at Jefferson. A trip to the Final Four for the first time since 2006 is on the line for the Dragons.
The winner of this game will face either Johnson-Savannah or Sonoraville in the semifinals Saturday (Feb. 29) at Valdosta State.
Jefferson coach Greg Brown said having faced the Spartans last year helps with preparation even though they have a new coach this year.
“I do think it helps us a little bit,” said Brown, whose team won that game 84-68. “I think we’re a little bit more familiar with a few of their players that are back from last year … It definitely helps me in preparation for sure.
“But as far as the winning and losing part of it goes, I don’t know that it helps us. Yeah, we beat them last year, but they’ve got a new coach and they’re a little bit different this year.”
Jefferson (25-4) will have to pay special attention to one of those players it saw last year — GAC star sophomore guard Kaleigh Addie, who is averaging 21.3 points per game this year. Addie scored 33 points in the Spartans’ first-round win over Stone Mountain.
“She’s very dynamic, very athletic,” Brown said. “We’re going to have to do a great job of just trying to keep her in front of us and keeping her out of the paint. She just drives it so well.”
In addition to Addie’s talents, the Spartans feature size in its front court. The GAC roster includes both a 6-foot-3 and 6-foot player.
Jefferson doesn’t have that size, so the Dragons will try to outrun the 16-12 Spartans, who finished first in Region 7-AAA in the regular season but second in the region tournament.
“Just trying to set the pace of the game, I think, is a way for us to negate their height advantage a little bit, trying to get those big kids to have to continually run up and down the floor, ” Brown said.
The Dragons will also have to step up on the boards against the taller Spartans. Brown said his team must rebound and hold GAC to one shot per possession.
That was part of the formula for Jefferson’s 31-point win in the Sweet 16 against Pierce County.
“I think it will be as big a key as anything else again,” Brown said.
The Spartans only have eight players in their rotation, so Jefferson hopes to wear down a team not equipped with a deep bench.
“I do think that could be a strength for us with the amount of kids we’re going to play in the game and, again, at the pace we’re going to play at,” Brown said.
Jefferson will have experience on its side, too. The program has reached the Elite Eight four straight years, so this step in the postseason has become an expectation on the team. The Dragons also have the added advantage of playing at home.
This is second year in a row that Jefferson has hosted an Elite Eight game. The team fell to Johnson-Savannah 48-32 last year.
“I think the expectation was to be in this moment from the very beginning … I think being here last year, and being at home is something they’ll be able to remember back to,” Brown said. “I don’t think the moment will be too big for us.”
