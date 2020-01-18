The Jefferson girls' basketball team went toe-to-toe with one of the best basketball teams in the state, regardless of classification, falling 44-36 to Buford Saturday (Jan. 18) at home.
The Wolves (20-0) are ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA.
Jefferson (17-4) went on a 14-4 in the third quarter and only trailed 35-34 heading into the final period. The Dragons, however, were outscored 9-2 in the fourth quarter.
Jefferson turned the ball over 26 times in the loss compared to just 13 for Buford.
"Their pressure gave us trouble at a couple of different moments in the first half which caused some turnovers and led to some easy baskets," Jefferson coach Greg Brown said. "We were down 11 at halftime and came back and tied the game up late in the third quarter. Unfortunately, we went ice cold from the field in the fourth quarter and a lot of that had to with Buford’s half-court defense.
"It was a great basketball game between two quality programs, and I know this will help us get ready for the state tournament."
Livi Blackstock led Jefferson with 15 points, and Deshona Gaither added 10.
Jefferson plays Tuesday (Jan. 21) at 6 p.m. on the road at region opponent Morgan County.
