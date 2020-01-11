The Jefferson girls’ basketball team continued its perfect run through region play, beating Monroe Area 73-40 Friday (Jan. 10) on the road.
Ellie Kinlaw paced the Dragons with 16 points, and Deshona Gaither chipped in 15 points. Livi Blackstock finished with eight points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Jefferson (16-3) is now 7-0 in Region 8-AAA play.
The Dragons, who led 46-21 at the half, racked up on turnovers, scoring 38 points on 33 takeaways.
Jefferson also shot well from the 3-point line, connecting on 12-of-25 attempts (48 percent).
The Dragons return to action Friday (Jan. 17) at home against region opponent Franklin County at 7 p.m.
