It took a while for Jefferson to get rolling, but once the Dragons did, they scarcely slowed down.
Second-ranked Jefferson (12-1, 4-0 Region 8-AAA) outscored visiting East Jackson 58-29 over the final three quarters to turn a close game early into a 72-37 victory Tuesday (Dec. 17).
“I just thought we kind of settled down a little bit,” Dragon coach Greg Brown said. “It’s really the first team that we’ve played that acted like they wanted to play as fast as we did. And I think once we kind of figured that out, I think our depth and the way we play offensively just gave them some trouble. We just started wearing on them a little bit.”
Allianne Clark led Jefferson with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Livi Blackstock added 13 points, and Ellie Kinlaw finished with 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Jefferson was without its top 3-point shooter, Courtney Kidd, who was out sick, but hit 11 3-pointers on the night.
“The best thing about this group is they don’t make any excuses,” Brown said. “It’s next man up. We’re still going to go play to the standard that we’ve set.”
Antonia Pittman led East Jackson with 15 points.
Jefferson trailed 8-6 with 2:14 left in the first quarter, but caught a little spark after that and never looked back. The Dragons scored the last eight points of the period, starting a 32-2 run that spanned 9:18 of the first half. Seven different players scored during that stretch. The run included 21-straight points during the second quarter. Jefferson led 38-14 at the half.
Brown said that his team was able to play more of its bench and get the game to the tempo it wanted.
“That’s our goal, and that’s what we want to do, and that’s what we’ve been able to do to a lot of people,” he said. “Sometimes it gets thrown at me, ‘Why do you play so many people?’ Well, I think tonight is case-in-point. We can play the style we want to play and play 10 kids.”
East Jackson coach Cherrelle Pullen said her team didn’t execute as it should have during that long stretch.
“Us, holding ourselves accountable, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do from the game plan on the boards to executing it to a ‘T’ and not taking plays and possessions off,” Pullen said.
Clark warmed up at the 3-point line in the third quarter, knocking down three from long range, including two bank-ins.
“She played really, really good, and we shot it well,” Brown said. “We’ve been shooting it well.”
Jefferson led 59-20 after three quarters, and the lead expanded to 45 points (72-27) at one point in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles closed the game by scoring the final 10 points.
East Jackson will move on to a non-region game Saturday (6 p.m.) at home against West Hall. The setback to the Dragons marked the team’s third-straight loss.
“I don’t always look at a loss as completely being defeated,” Pullen said. “I always look at it as a way we can adjust to make ourselves better and how we grow from it and learn from it. So, we’re 0-1 against Jefferson this year, so how are we going to correct it for the next game?"
As for Jefferson, the Dragons face a major road test at Friday (6 p.m.) at North Forsyth (9-2), which is ranked No. 7 in Class AAAAAAA. Jefferson fell to the Raiders 53-41 earlier this year.
“It’s going to be great,” Brown said. “It’s going to be another good challenge for us going into the (Christmas) break … We’re going to go give it our best shot. We feel like we’ve learned a lot since that game, and I think we’ve played our best basketball since that game. We’re going to go give it everything we’ve got. They’re a really, really good team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.