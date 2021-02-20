Avenging their lone region loss of the season, the Jefferson girls won their second-straight region basketball title, beating Flowery Branch 42-33 on the Falcons’ home floor Saturday (Feb. 20) in the 8-AAAA finals.
The region-title win came three weeks after a 46-40 loss to Flowery Branch on Jan. 30.
Livi Blackstock led the Dragons (21-4) in a low-scoring contest Saturday with 15 points.
The senior guard was named the Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year after the game, marking the second-straight year the North Georgia signee has earned region player of the year honors.
Blackstock scored 11 of her 15 points during the second half as Jefferson stretched a 22-20 halftime lead to 42-30 with 22 seconds left in securing the victory.
The teams traded leads five times during the first half and were tied 26-26 with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter before Blackstock scored back-to-back baskets and Ellie Kinlaw hit a pull-up jumper to give the Dragons a 32-26 lead, which they carried into the fourth quarter.
Tylia Brown gave Jefferson its biggest lead of the night at 36-26 with a 3-pointer with 6:38 remaining.
Jefferson allowed just three points over the final 5:09 of the contest — and just 13 in the second half — as the Dragons won for the 10th time in 11 games.
The Dragons, who have reached the Elite Eight the past four seasons, will take a No. 1 seed into the state tournament.
They will host North Clayton Tuesday (Feb. 23, 6 p.m.) in Round 1.
Check back later for more coverage of Jefferson’s region title victory.
