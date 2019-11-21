The Jefferson girls’ basketball team earned its fourth win away from home, knocking off Mill Creek.
Behind 16 points from Deshona Gaither, the Dragons (4-0) beat the Class AAAAAAA Hawks 53-45 Tuesday (Nov. 19). Livi Blackstock added 10 points. Chloe Hiatt finished with nine rebounds.
“It was great to get another win (Tuesday) night on the road against a really good Mill Creek team,” Jefferson coach Greg Brown said.
The Dragons trailed 38-32 after three quarters, but outscored the Hawks 21-7 in the final period.
“We were able to wear them down throughout the game and then take control of the game in the fourth quarter … I feel like these tough road tests are going to really pay off down the stretch when we get into region play,” Brown said.
Jefferson returns to action Saturday (Nov. 23) at 6 p.m. against Winder-Barrow in the opening round of the Dragons’ Tabo’s Tip-off Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.