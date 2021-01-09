The Jefferson girls’ basketball team had to go to overtime to win the last time it took the floor. The Dragons faced no such stress this time around.
Jefferson, coming off a hard-earned, 68-64 win over Chestatee Tuesday (Jan. 5), routed region opponent Madison County 80-39 on the road Saturday (Jan. 9) to improve to 9-2 on the year and 3-0 in Region 8-AAAA play.
Deshona Gaither led the Dragons with 16 points, Livi Blackstock added 15 points and Ellie Kinlaw finished with 12 points. Allianne Clark, Tylia Brown and Courtney Kidd each scored eight points. Jefferson hit 14 3-pointers, and 10 different Dragons got into the scorebook in the rout.
The Dragons led 43-14 at the half and 74-25 after three quarters over a Madison County team that has been without one of the nations’ best players, Kayla McPherson, for the entire year due to a season-ending injury in the preseason.
Jefferson takes a break from region play to host Rabun County Tuesday (Jan. 12, 6 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.