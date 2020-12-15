Three Dragons scored in double figures as Jefferson picked up a 65-36 win over Cedar Shoals at home Tuesday (Dec. 15) in its region opener.
Livi Blackstock recorded a double-double, scoring 19 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Deshona Gaither, who shot 6-of-8 from the floor, added 16 points and five rebounds, and Ellie Kinlaw finished with 12 points.
Jefferson (5-1, 1-0 Region 8-AAAA), which led by nine points at the half, broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Jaguars 24-10 to take a 48-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
"I thought Cedar Shoals did a good job defensively in the first half," coach Greg Brown said. "They were very physical and we did not shoot the ball as well as we normally do. In the third quarter, we made a few adjustments and got back to playing the way we want to play."
Brown said he was most proud of the job his team did on the boards.
"Livi had 12 rebounds which was a career high," he said. "Cedar Shoals is very athletic and physical and we knew that rebounding would be very important and that proved to be the case."
The Dragons play Thursday (Dec. 17) at 6 p.m. at Flowery Branch in region play.
