Jefferson girls’ basketball coach Greg Brown earned his 200th career win, and the milestone victory was never in doubt on this night.
The No. 2-ranked Dragons (3-0) breezed past Tucker 74-22 Saturday at a showcase at North Forsyth High School to remain undefeated.
“We got off to a great start, and our defense really set the tone in the first half of the game,” Brown said. “Our kids did a great job of sharing the ball and were extremely unselfish.”
Deshona Gaither led a balanced scoring effort with 14 points, followed by Livi Blackstock (13 points), Ellie Kinlaw (11 points), Courtney Kid (11 points) and Chloe Hiatt (10 points).
Jefferson, which shot 42.6 percent from the floor, led 31-9 at the half and then outscored Tucker 28-5 in the third quarter to take a 59-14 lead.
Brown, who is in his 10th season as head coach, said he was pleased to reach the 200-win mark.
“It’s nice to get my 200th win, especially with this group here at Jefferson,” said Brown, who previously coached at Northwest Whitfield. “I have been very fortunate to coach at two fantastic programs with a lot of really good players.”
Jefferson returns to action Tuesday (Nov. 19) at 6 p.m. at Mill Creek.
