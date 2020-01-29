The No. 2-ranked Jefferson girls’ basketball team continued its season-long dominance of Region 8-AAA with a 75-37 win over visiting Hart County Tuesday (Jan. 28).
Livi Blackstock poured in 23 points, while Courtney Kidd threw in 14 points and Deshona Gaither added 13.
The Dragons (20-4) improved to 11-0 in Region 8-AAA play. Jefferson closes the regular season Friday (Jan. 31) at home at 7 p.m. against Jackson County (6-18, 4-7 Region 8-AAA).
