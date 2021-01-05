The Class AAAA No. 1-ranked Jefferson girls’ basketball team will resume its Region 8-AAAA schedule tonight following a loss in a top-10 paring over the weekend.
The Dragons will play Tuesday (Jan. 5, 6 p.m.) at Chestatee after a 57-49 road loss to Class AAAAA No. 10 St. Pius X Saturday (Jan. 2) in Atlanta.
“The game with St. Pius was a very close game, back and forth really the whole game … It was great to play great competition to help us get ready to get back into region play,” coach Greg Brown said.
The Dragons (7-2) were outscored 21-8 in the third quarter by the Golden Lions after leading 26-21 at the half.
Jefferson cut an 11-point deficit to three points late but could not complete the comeback.
“(We) had a couple of looks to tie the game, we just couldn't quite get over the hump,” Brown said.
The Dragons shot just 6-of-24 from the 3-point arc and were out rebounded 44-20.
“We struggled rebounding the ball, and the size of St. Pius had a lot to do with that,”
Brown said. “We have to find a way to be better rebounding the ball.”
Deshona Gaither was the lone Dragon in double figures, scoring 18 points.
