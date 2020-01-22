Behind a big first quarter, the Jefferson girls' basketball team remained unbeaten in region play with a 62-49 win over Morgan County Tuesday (Jan. 21) on the road.
Deshona Gaither led the No. 2-ranked Dragons with 20 points, followed by Livi Blackstock, who had 18 points.
Jefferson (18-4, 9-0 Region 8-AAA) took a 19-5 lead after the first quarter and carried a 32-19 edge into halftime. Morgan County narrowed the deficit to 48-38 after three quarters.
The Dragons led by 16 points twice in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs briefly cut the lead to nine points in the final minutes of the game, but came no closer.
Jefferson travels to East Jackson (10-12, 3-6 Region 8-AAA) Friday (6 p.m.) as region play continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.