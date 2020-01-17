Another big night from the 3-point line yielded another lopsided win for the Jefferson girls’ basketball team.
The Dragons took a lot of attempts from 3-point range, but made a lot, too, as No. 2-ranked Jefferson knocked down 12 treys in a 70-30 domination of visiting Franklin County Friday (Jan. 17).
“That’s kind of become who we are,” Jefferson coach Greg Brown said. “I know at times the numbers can look a little bit crazy with how many we shoot. But it doesn’t really matter how many you shoot, it’s how many you make. In the end, that’s what it boils down to.”
Deshona Gaither led Jefferson with 17 points.
The Dragons (17-3, 8-0 Region 8-AAA) have now won nine games by a margin of 30 points or more.
Jefferson actually didn’t convert from the 3-point line for the first 5:27 of the game, but Ellie Kinlaw came off the bench and drained three shots from beyond the arc to jump-start the Dragons, who led 20-10 after a quarter.
Kinlaw, who finished with 12 points (all from the 3-point line), added another in the second quarter, as Jefferson hit six 3-pointers in the first half. Gaither sank a 3-pointer toward the end of the half to give the Dragons a 38-16 lead heading into the locker room.
“Ellie came in, and she got us going,” Brown said. “And then everybody else just kind of fed off it. When everybody starts seeing that ball go in, that basket just looks huge. I thought we played with a lot of confidence.”
Courtney Kidd opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 25 points. Jefferson carried a 25-point edge into the fourth quarter as Tylia Brown converted a layup just before the buzzer sounded to end the third. Brown then knocked down three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Her final make came with 2:56 left in the game, giving the Dragons their largest lead of the night at 70-29.
Brown, who hit four 3-pointers on the night, finished with 14 points.
In the victory, Jefferson held a team to 40 points or less for the fourth-straight game.
“I thought we were really good defensively tonight, too,” Brown said. “He (Franklin County coach John Strickland) does an outstanding job of scheming, and they had a good plan, but ultimately, again, I thought our pressure was really good in the first half and then we backed off and played half-court man. That might have been as good as we’ve played as far as just the half court defensively all year long, and that’s encouraging at this time of year.”
With the victory, Jefferson — which hosted a game for the first time in a month — won for the 10th time in 12 games and remained undefeated in region play.
“Every win is great, and every win is hard,” Brown said. “People don’t see how hard our kids work in practice. And it’s tough for them, at times, when you’ve beaten somebody already by 20-25 points. OK, now, ‘What can we do to be even better?’ And that’s our focus. What can we do to be even better?”
The Dragons face arguably their biggest non-region test of the season Saturday (Jan. 18) at 3 p.m. against Class AAAAA No. 1-ranked and undefeated Buford (19-0).
“I wanted to get a really, really good test toward the back end of the season,” Brown said. “And we’re going to get one. They’re as good as anybody in the state of Georgia when it comes to girls’ basketball. Gene Durden, the head coach there, is somebody I’ve known since I was 5 years old … We’re really, really close. He’s my mentor. He’s my guy.
“A lot of what we do is what they do. You’ll see two teams that look a lot a like (Saturday). We’re excited about the opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.