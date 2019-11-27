The Jefferson girls' basketball team has claimed the first of what it hopes is multiple tournament trophies this season.
The Class AAA No. 2-ranked Dragons (7-0) beat Class AAAAA Cedar Shoals 52-35 Tuesday (Nov. 26) at home to win the Tabo's Tip-Off Tournament championship.
Jefferson coach Greg Brown credited the defensive effort in the win.
"I think the key to tonight was our half-court defense and forcing them to take tough shots," said Brown, who improved to 32-4 as the Dragons' head coach. "Offensively, we were patient and were able to knock down perimeter shots."
Livi Blackstock and Courtney Kidd scored 13 points each to lead Jefferson. Deshona Gaither added 11 points.
Gaither was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, while Blackstock and Kidd were named to the all-tournament team.
Brown said winning this tournament should bolster the team moving forward.
"We have played a really competitive schedule early on, and these games are definitely going to prepare us for the rest of the season," he said. "I think anytime you can win a championship, it builds confidence and helps you be prepared for the next time we are in that situation."
Jefferson returns to action Saturday (Nov. 30) at 1 p.m. against Lakeview Academy in a game that will be played at Cherokee Bluff.
