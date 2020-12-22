Ellie Kinlaw scored a career-high 28 points and Livi Blackstock added 24 points as Jefferson rolled to an 84-62 win over Calhoun Tuesday (Dec. 22) in a holiday tournament in Murray County.
With the victory, the Dragons improved to 6-1.
Jefferson knocked down 13 3-pointers in the victory. Kinlaw shot 5-of-11 behind the 3-point arc. Blackstock was 10-of-15 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.
