KINLAW

Ellie Kinlaw, shown here earlier in the year, went for a career-high 28 points against Calhoun Tuesday (Dec. 22).

 Photo by Ben Munro

Ellie Kinlaw scored a career-high 28 points and Livi Blackstock added 24 points as Jefferson rolled to an 84-62 win over Calhoun Tuesday (Dec. 22) in a holiday tournament in Murray County.

With the victory, the Dragons improved to 6-1.

Jefferson knocked down 13 3-pointers in the victory. Kinlaw shot 5-of-11 behind the 3-point arc. Blackstock was 10-of-15 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

