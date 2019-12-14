Ellie Kinlaw scored a career-high 18 points as No. 2-ranked Jefferson remained perfect in region play with a 68-47 rout of visiting Morgan County Friday (Dec. 13).
Kinlaw hit four 3-pointers on a red-hot night for the Dragons beyond the arc. Jefferson (11-1, 3-0 Region 8-AAA) shot 10-of-21 (47.6 percent) from the 3-point line in the win.
Livi Blackstock added 13 points. Allianne Clark, who hit a pair of 3-pointers, finished with 11 points.
Kinlaw’s 18 points came on a night that Jefferson's leading scorer, Deshona Gaither, did not play.
"Deshona Gaither twisted her ankle against Franklin the other night, and I thought we had some kids step up and handle that adversity well," Jefferson coach Greg Brown said. "We inserted Ellie Kinlaw into the starting lineup, and I thought she played well. She scored 18 points, but I was just as proud of how she played defensively. Once again our depth was a big difference in the game."
Jefferson stared the game on a 10-1 run and outscored Morgan County 20-11 in the first quarter.
"We got off to a quick 10-1 start, and I really thought that set the tone for the rest of the night," Brown said.
The lead grew to 30-18 at the half. An 18-10 run from the Dragons in the third quarter gave them a 48-28 lead heading into the final period.
The Dragons continue region play Tuesday (Dec. 17), hosting rival East Jackson at 6 p.m.
