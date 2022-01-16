JEFFERSON – The Jefferson girls basketball team led the entire game Friday (Jan. 14) against North Oconee to win their fourth straight region game in convincing fashion.
The Dragons decimated North Oconee 62-35 with a very balanced offense. Ellier Kinlaw led the way with 12 points, Jyesha Butts and Tylia Brown each had 11 points, Deshona Gaither scored 10 points and Natalia Bolden added eight points.
“That’s just really good balance, which makes us a lot harder to guard in my opnion,” said head coach Greg Brown. “When you’re not counting on one player to get 20. You have four in double figures and another one almost. That goes a long way for us.
“I was very, very pleased. We haven’t played in a week, we were off Tuesday, so I was a little unsure of how we’d respond. I thought the days off actually did us some good. The rest let us get over some injuries, but I thought we played extremely hard tonight.
After taking a double-digit lead early in the first quarter, Jefferson (15-2, 5-1 Region 8-AAAA) never saw its lead dip below 12 points. The Dragons led 23-8 when Kinlaw nailed a three-pointer at the end of the first quarter and entered halftime with a 33-19 lead.
Brown praised his squads’ first-half effort, especially on defense. Jefferson forced numerous turnovers on its side of the court and kept the Titans from penetrating the paint when they did pass halfcourt.
“We were able to set the tone in that first quarter defensively,” Brown said. “I thought we got out to a good late and we were just able to continue to spread it out throughout the entire game.
“We felt like we could pressure them. That was one of our goals tonight, to make them as uncomfortable as we could make them offensively. I thought we did a really good job with our pressure. We got a lot of deflections and those turn into points, and when those turn into points, they add up quick.”
Jefferson goes on the road Tuesday to play region rival Madison County (5-12, 0-6 Region 8-AAAA). The Red Raiders are winless in region play, but they’ve lost two region games by just two points, and one by just seven points.
Jefferson didn’t play its best game against Madison County on Dec. 10. The Dragons led by as much as 17 points in the third quarter, but the Red Raiders cut the score to just nine points in the fourth quarter.
“They’re just sneaky,” he said. “They’re down at the bottom of the region, but we didn’t play great against them last time and they had a lot to do with that. We’re going to have to be ready to go, especially on the road on a weeknight. You just never know what you’re going to get.
“We’ve gotten through round one of region play, having played everybody and only have one loss. We’re in a good spot, but we can’t take anything for granted going forward.”
