Jefferson's second loss of the season came to the same team that dealt it its first defeat of the season.
The Jefferson girls' basketball team fell to North Forsyth 54-43 Friday (Dec. 20) after losing to the Raiders 53-41 on Dec. 6. North Forsyth is ranked No. 7 in Class AAAAAAA.
Livi Blackstock led the Dragons (12-2) with 14 points. Deshona Gaither added 10 points.
Jefferson trailed North Forsyth 13-12 after a quarter, but the Raiders outscored the Dragons 18-9 in the second quarter, and Jefferson faced a 31-21 halftime deficit. The Dragons — who trailed by as many as 15 points in the third quarter — were unable to make up that deficit in the second half.
The Dragons were held to just 29.2 percent shooting from the floor in the loss.
Jefferson is off until Dec. 27 when it opens play in North Oconee's holiday tournament with a game against North Murray. Tip off is at 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.