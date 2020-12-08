Behind a 48-point first half, the Class AAAA No. 1-ranked Jefferson girls’ basketball team ran past Banks County 67-43 Tuesday (Dec. 8) at home.
The Dragons (4-1) outscored the Leopards 48-18 in the first half en route to earning their second-straight win over Banks County. Jefferson defeated the Leopards 78-47 on Dec. 3.
Livi Blackstock led the Dragons with 18 points, 15 of which came in the first half, and four assists. Allianne Clark and Ellie Kinalw each added 12 points.
Blackstock and Clark each had five steals. Deshona Gaither finished with five rebounds, three assists, five deflections and two steals.
Jefferson again had a strong night behind the arc, hitting 11 3-pointers and shooting at a 42.3 percent clip, and was sharp at the foul line where it went 10-of-12. The Dragons also scored 40 points off turnovers. Jefferson turned the ball over just eight times.
Jefferson opens region play Saturday (Dec. 12, 4 p.m.) at Madison County.
