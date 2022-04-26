Jefferson players weren’t allowed to mention a word about playing in the Final Four until they got through third-round opponent Luella.
“I kept saying, ‘We’re not going to talk about the next game,’” coach Molly McCarty said.
The Dragons (13-3-1) can presumably discuss that topic all they want now.
Jefferson throttled a 15-win Luella team 10-0 on the road Monday (April 25) in the Class AAAA girls’ soccer quarterfinals to advance to the Final Four for the third time since 2017. Jefferson will face Northwest Whitfield Thursday (April 28) on the road at 6 p.m. This pairing will be a rematch of the second round of the Class AAAA tournament from a year ago, which the Dragons lost 2-0.
“We left out of Northwest Whitfield last year with 65% possession and beat them in every category but the score,” McCarty said. “So, we’ve talked. We’ve got unfinished business. We go back up there. We’re not going to be shocked with anything because we know what we’re doing.”
The winner plays for the Class AAAA state championship May 5 at Mercer University against Marist or North Oconee.
In the rout of Luella, Georgia State signee Abbie Eison notched the first goal 1:15 into the game and went on to finish with four scores on the night, setting the school single-season record with 30 goals.
Ella Parker added two goals, and Ever Siebels, Rylie Servatius, Maggy Hopcraft and freshman Zoey Hudson each scored one as six different Dragons found the back of the net.
Seven different Jefferson players had assists as Eison had two and Parker, Jada Thompson, Lanie McCarty, Lilly Walls, Carter Drake and Siebels recorded one each. Goal keepers Ella Sellers and Zoey Short combined for the clean sheet.
This is the second game this postseason the Dragons have won by 10 or more goals.
“(Monday) night was a must-win situation for us,” McCarty said. “We knew that Luella did not have quite the strength of schedule as we did or had played some of the competition that we’ve played.”
Jefferson, which was coming off a 2-1 road playoff win over Columbus, has now won eight road playoff games over the past five seasons.
McCarty figured up that her Dragons will have traveled 780 miles by Thursday’s playoff game at Northwest Whitfield, which sits just shy of the Tennessee border. If they play for a state title May 5 at Mercer, the odometer will push past 1,000 miles.
McCarty said playing on the road builds bonds.
“We’re used to this,” she said. “The joy of having these type games is … we could be the No. 1 seed and play at home and go through school all day. But we have to leave school early, we get on a bus. We’re together, we eat together, all of those moments that are priceless us.”
McCarty said all three of her semifinal teams are special, but there’s added affinity for this group. McCarty, whose daughter is a senior member of the squad, said she's known some of the players since they were 4.
“This one is definitely special,” McCarty said. “They’re all special, but I guess because I’ve known these girls, being so close to us, it definitely is different.”
NOTES: McCarty said her coaching staff has played a crucial role in advancing this far in the postseason. “They have just been so phenomenal,” she said. “We are such a consistent unit now that I really think that’s starting to play into our program.”
