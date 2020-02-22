The Jefferson girls’ soccer team took the field for the first time in 10 days Friday and didn’t stay out there very long.
With hattricks each from A.K. Navas and Molly Parker, the Dragons (4-0) rolled to a 10-0, mercy-rule shortened win over visiting Hart County in their Region 8-AAA opener. The game ended 1:06 into the second half when Parker scored to give Jefferson a 10-goal lead.
“We stressed certain things we wanted to see today. I thought we executed it well,” Dragon coach Molly McCarty said.
It was the Dragons’ first action since a Feb. 11 win over Lanier.
Parker and Savannah Jackson scored a goal each in the first four minutes of the game, and Jefferson kept the attack on for most of a nine-goal first half.
Navas netted all three of her goals in the first half, two of which came off set pieces, while Jackson and Abbey Eison both scored twice in the first 40 minutes. Eison’s goals came within less than two minutes of each other.
Parker’s second goal gave Jefferson a 9-0 lead in the 31st minute, after which the Dragons called off their attack for the remainder of the half.
“We scored in the first two minutes and scored in the next minute and a half, and then we kind of went stale a little bit,” McCarty said of the first half. “And we talked about that at halftime. We can’t let off the gas in this kind of thing. Let’s wait and do that at the end of the game, rather than at the beginning.”
Twenty minutes, instead of 40, were allotted for second half due to Jefferson’s nine-goal lead. But the game ended 66 seconds after play resumed with Parker’s third goal of the night.
McCarty said she wanted the game to go 60 minutes given her team’s recent time off. The school was on winter break this past week.
“We really needed 60 minutes, but I didn’t want anybody getting hurt either,” she said.
The Dragons subbed their entire bench into the game as Jefferson won for the 12th time in its last 14 contests dating back to last year.
“I’m just proud of this group,” McCarty said. “They’re so driven with leadership. I honesty could sit here on this bench and not do anything, except watch. Our assistants are just amazing. We’re just all working collectively, and I’m proud of the girls.”
Jefferson will travel to Stephens County Tuesday (Feb. 25) for a non-region game.
