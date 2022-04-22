The hours spent by Jefferson in its strength and conditioning program showed up when the Dragons needed it the most.
The Jefferson girls’ soccer team outlasted Columbus in the second half Wednesday night on the road to win 2-1 and advance to the Class AAAA Eight Eight. The Dragons (12-3-1) will play at Luella Monday (April 25) at 6 p.m.
“We knew that our fitness at some point in the season was going to kick in,” Jefferson coach Molly McCarty said. “And that is truly what kicked in (Wednesday) night. Our strength and our fitness kind of overpowered them.”
McCarty said her team has placed a high priority on fitness.
“I told them they had to do this because this is what’s going to make us a better team down the road,” she said. “And it did (Wednesday) night.”
The victory marked Jefferson’s seventh road playoff win since 2017.
The Dragons, who had 13 shots on goal in the win, got on the board in the 18th minute when Abbie Eison scored off an assist from Ella Parker, who broke the program single-season assist record with 15. Former Dragon Maryanne Kilgore (2014-2017) was the previous record holder.
Columbus (10-7-1) tied the game with a penalty kick in the 34th minute after Jefferson was called for a handball in the box. The game remained tied 1-1 at the half.
McCarty said the coaches needed to say little during halftime.
“Our senior leadership, our captains, kind of overtook the halftime talk,” McCarty said.
But the sixth-year head coach did have a message for her players.
“We only have 40 more more minutes, possibly, of our season,” she told them. “Do you want 40 more or do you want 80 more in the next game?”
Heeding those words, Jefferson pushed ahead late in the game.
Carter Drake placed a through-ball to Eison, who crossed the ball to Parker, who finished with a one-touch shot to the corner of the frame to break the tie in the 70th minute.
McCarty again pointed to her team’s fitness level as it closed out a close victory. Multiple Columbus players suffered cramps at the end, but no Jefferson players did, she said.
“By the end of the game, we overcame them to win it,” McCarty said. “For us to make the three-plus hour drive down there and to dominate the second half of play like we did just shows … it was an all-out team effort.”
McCarty pointed to the disappointment of falling short at Northwest Whitfield in the second round last year as motivation for Wednesday’s win.
“All season, all they’ve talked about is finishing business,” she said.
Next up is No. 1-seeded Luella (15-4), which won Region 5-AAAA. At stake is a trip to the Final Four. A win from Jefferson would propel the Dragons into the semifinals for the third time since 2017.
“What we have to do is control every area of our field, control every aspect of the game, and not do things that are going to defeat us,” McCarty said of Monday's contest.
The winner of Monday’s game will play Northwest Whitfield or Madison County in the semifinals Thursday (April 28).
NOTES: McCarty pointed out that Parker earned the single-season assist record despite not playing in every game this year. McCarty said 15 might not appear to be a high total, but given Parker’s games missed and Jefferson’s strength of schedule, “15 is an amazing number.” … Three Region 8-AAAA teams have reached the Elite Eight, while three of the four teams in Jackson County (Jefferson, Jackson County and Commerce) have reached the quarterfinals of their respective state tournaments.
“I’m proud of all of them,” McCarty said.
