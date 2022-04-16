After a lopsided win that required very little time to accomplish the Jefferson girls' soccer team has shifted its attention to a much bigger state tournament game.
Led by a four-goal performance from Georgia State commit Abbey Eison, the Dragons routed overmatched Hapeville Charter 11-0 Friday at home in the opening round of the Class AAAA state tournament.
The game ended after the first half due to the 11-goal differential.
“I did not disclose to them (the players) what we had seen on film, and I challenged them a lot this week to do certain things in-game that we could practice for down the road,” Jefferson coach Molly McCarty said. “I felt like we executed what we wanted to do ... It’s hard to get them up for this, but they did.”
Third-ranked Jefferson (11-3-1) will take on seventh-ranked Columbus (11-6-1) on the road in Round 2 Wednesday.
The Dragons overwhelmed their Atlanta-area visitors early, bombarding Hapeville Charter with seven goals in the first 21 minutes to record their eight playoff win over the past five seasons.
Jefferson scored 22 seconds into the game when Jada Thompson slid a pass over to Rylie Servatius in the box, and Servatius punched the ball into the back of the net.
In the sixth minute, Maggy Hopcraft laced the ball inside the far post after some action in the box to provide the game’s second goal. Moments later, Servatius slipped the ball to Eison who tucked it inside the left post from close range to move the score to 3-0. Eison then scored on an open net in the 11th minute for the Dragons’ fourth goal.
Jefferson later racked up three more goals in a four-minute span with Lilly Walls scoring in the 17th minute with a shot inside the far post, and Ella Parker scoring two goals from close range — the first coming in the 18th minute and the second in the 21st — to up the lead to 7-0.
A final series of goals followed toward the end of the half. In the 28th minute, Thompson scored on a rebound and Ever Siebels connected on a shot outside the box, while Eison converted goals from close range in the 38th and 39th minutes to finish off the rout.
“We had 12 different girls who shot the ball tonight,” McCarty said. “That’s good … Overall, that’s been our mantra all season. It’s not just one person. We’ve had 12 different girls score goals this season. We’ve had 12 different girls score assists.”
Looking forward, McCarty noted that her team could actually play at home again if it were to beat Columbus and then have the bracket for the quarterfinals — and a coin toss — shake out in the Dragons' favor.
“We’ve just got to play good soccer next week,” she said. “No mistakes. Everything’s got to be executed the way we want it to be executed. If that happens, we’ll be good.”
With her team advancing to the Sweet 16, McCarty noted that three of the four girls’ programs within Jackson County have reached the second round. She praised the level of play locally.
“I think this is such a great community for soccer,” McCarty said. “It’s building … It just shows that soccer is just getting bigger. It’s getting more competitive, so everybody’s got to raise that level of expectation every season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.