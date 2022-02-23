Seven different Lady Dragons found the back of the net Thursday (Feb. 17) in Jefferson's 10-0 win over Monroe Area.
Abbey Eison led Jefferson (4-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) with a hat trick, and Ella Parker had three assists. Parker was one of the seven players with a goal. Carter Drake had a brace, and Ever Siebels had two assists.
Rylie Servatius, Bella Jube, Jada Thompson and Lanie McCarty scored the other goals. Zoey Short added one assist. Short and Ella Sellers manned the goal on the defensive end and didn't allow a ball to cross the plain.
Jefferson jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half and ramped up the pace to score six goals in the second half to win 10-0.
Region play begins Thursday (Feb. 24) as the Dragons host Madison County. That marks a stretch of four straight region games for the Dragons.
