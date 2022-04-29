A team with the mantra of "unfinished business" continues to take care of its business — resoundingly. Now, the final order of business is a state title.
The Jefferson girls’ soccer team dominated Northwest Whitfield 5-0 on Thursday (April 28) on the road — its third victory over a No. 1 seed in the state tournament — to advance to the Class AAAA finals May 5 (5 p.m) against Marist at Mercer University. This is the first state finals appearance in program history.
“Our goal the whole season was to make it to the state championship,” said Jefferson coach Molly McCarty, whose team has won its last two games by a combined score of 15-0. “We’ve done that. Our next goal now, we’re going to go win it. And what do we have to lose?”
Abbie Eison scored three goals — two of which deflected of Northwest Whitfield players — to lead the rout over the Bruins. Molly Parker and Rylie Servatius each scored goals as well.
Eison’s first score came in the 13th minute on an on-goal. Then in the 21st minute, Parker received a perfect through ball and went one-on-one with the Bruins’ keeper and scored. In the 33rd minute, Eison scored again, this time off of an assist from Carter Drake, as Jefferson built a 3-0 lead.
In the second half, Servatius scored in the game’s 44th minute on a header off of a corner kick from Drake. Eison struck again in the 66th minute, blasting a ball off a Bruin defender and into the net.
Dragon goal keeper Ella Sellers recorded yet another shutout. The freshman has allowed just one postseason goal.
The night included Ella Parker moving to the defensive third as the team was shorthanded there.
McCarty said her team produced “some of the best soccer we’ve played all season” and credited her squad with a superior effort in its fourth-straight win.
“Every single person that played tonight, we beat them to the ball,” McCarty said. “We made just good decisions on the ball. That’s something that we’ve just been honing in on all season.”
Defeating Northwest Whitfield was a major hurdle for Jefferson. The Dragons fell 2-0 to the Bruins in the second round last year and watched the Bruins celebrate. Jefferson was supremely motivated for Thursday’s rematch.
“Northwest Whitfield is a good team — don’t get me wrong,” McCarty said. “They’ve had their moments of championships, but we remember how they reacted last year, and we were not going to leave there defeated by anything that we could have controlled.”
The day included a spirit walk with Jefferson elementary schoolers before the team departed for Northwest Whitfield. A large contingent of Dragon fans then made the 2.5-hour trip to the northwest corner of the state.
“Our fans showed up,” McCarty said. “We had a lot of people that traveled up there. This is a community win for every past, present and future Dragon that has been through our program.”
McCarty said her team has no fear now as it gears up for a finals showdown with powerhouse Marist, which has won eight state titles in its history.
She asks, “Why not us?” as Jefferson enters its first finals.
“We have absolutely nothing to lose, everything to gain by going over there and being the underdog,” said McCarty, who noted that her team has gone up against powers Mill Creek and Peachtree Ridge this year. “We’re the No. 2 seed in a state championship. We have beat out three No. 1 seeds to be here.
“If we’ve not proven that we have the chance to be here, I don’t know what more we could do.”
