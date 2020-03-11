Behind a record night from Savanna Jackson, the Jefferson girls' soccer team defeated Monroe Area 10-0 on the road Tuesday.
Jackson scored six goals, breaking the school record of Stephanie Lamm, in the victory.
"The night belonged to Savanna Jackson and the soccer net," coach Molly McCarty said. "The beauty of what Savanna did came from the team who rallied behind her to break Stephanie Lamm’s 2012 record who happen to be with us since it was her spring break."
"She also assisted a goal, too. She has worked so hard in the offseason and weightroom and trains with intensity. She is a true team player. Steph was probably the most excited person of us all because she told them it was about time for that record to change."
A.K. Navas added two goals and Abbey Eison and Carter Drake each scored one.
Sarah LaMar had two assists, and Jackson, Carter Drake, Chloe Hopcraft and Valerie LaDue had one assist.
"Our mindset going into the game was that it was a region game," McCarty said. "We have two games later in the week so our focus was to get in and get out with composure and consistency. And never let up. Everyone got to play, too."
Jefferson returns to action at a tournament at Tybee Island. Jefferson will play Aiken (S.C.) Thursday (March 12) at 5 p.m. and Richmond Hill Friday (March 13) at 5 p.m.
