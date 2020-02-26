The Jefferson girls’ soccer team remained unbeaten with a 6-0 non-region road win over Stephens County Tuesday (Feb. 25), improving to 5-0.
Lanie McCarty and Savanna Jackson each scored twice, and Makenna Lay and Sarah LaMar scored one goal each in the victory. Valarie LaDue and Lay each had an assist.
Goal keepers Margo Perry and Julia Brooks combined for the clean sheet. Jefferson has recorded four shutouts on the year and hasn’t surrendered a goal since Feb. 7.
Jefferson returns to action Friday (Feb. 28) at 5:30 p.m. at home against region opponent Franklin County.
