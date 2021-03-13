RABBITTOWN — Ahead of two major region showdowns, the Jefferson girls’ soccer team remained unscathed on the season, though with a lower-scoring night than expected from the Dragons.
Class AAA No. 3-ranked Jefferson got past a two-win East Hall team Friday (March 12), downing the Vikings 2-0 on the road. The Dragons, who improved to improved to 9-0 and 4-0 in Region 8-AAAA play, had outscored their competition 34-0 in their previous four games.
“The first half was sloppy, but in a way, I was kind of happy because it was a big wake up call for sure,” Jefferson assistant coach Blair Springhall said. “I felt like we were getting too comfortable, especially in previous games where we have scored more goals.”
Jefferson hosts Class AAAA No. 4-ranked Flowery Branch (6-2-1) on March 16 and Class AAAA No. 2-ranked North Oconee (8-0-2) on March 26 in a pair of region contests that will decide the 8-AAAA title.
In Friday’s game, Abbey Eison broke a scoreless tie midway through the first half, slipping the ball in after a corner kick in the 21st minute.
Eison contributed to Jefferson’s other score, pushing the ball down the field in the 66th minute and crossing it to Kate James in the box, who tucked the ball inside the right post.
With the win, Jefferson notched its sixth-straight shutout. The Dragons haven’t allowed a goal since Feb. 9.
Both Springhall and fellow assistant coach Tom McCormack said the second half effort, though it produced just one score, was superior to the first.
“The second half we went out, and when we started playing, we played,” Springhall said. “You have to say, their goal keeper did well. She kept out a few good shots … The big thing the girls can take away was that it was a big wake up call. And, as I say, they reacted positively, which is good.”
“Much more character, sense of urgency,” McCormark added. “… There were no shots by them (East Hall), and while it wasn’t our sharpest soccer, they fought their rear ends off, and that’s what it’s going to take, and hopefully (it’s) the wakeup call Blair is talking about.”
Now, the team looks forward to two of its biggest games of the year as it closes the region slate against Flowery Branch and North Oconee.
“I feel like the girls are ready,” Springhall said. “All they spoke about was these two games coming up. I feel like we’ve focused more on these two games, which has made our previous performance probably poor, but I think the girls are all fired up, and I know I’m fired up because it’s going to be a good game of soccer, for sure — two really good teams out there on the field.”
BOYS DROP CLOSE GAME
Eighth-ranked East Hall scored in the seventh-minute and that goal helped up the rest of the way as Jefferson fell 1-0 on the road Friday (March 12) in a pairing of top-10 teams in Class AAAA.
The defeat marked the fifth-ranked Dragons’ first loss in Region 8-AAAA play. The loss also snapped a streak of four-straight shutout wins.
Jefferson (7-2, 3-1 Region 8-AAAA) hosts Class AAAA No. 2-ranked Flowery Branch (9-0-1) in a major region match on March 16. After a game with Riverside Military March 18 in non-region action, the Dragons face another major region tilt, playing North Oconee (4-2-1) at home on March 26.
