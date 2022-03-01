JEFFERSON – Abbey Eison’s hat trick led Jefferson to a dominant win Thursday (Mar. 24) over Madison County in both teams’ Region 8-AAAA opener.
Eison scored three goals in the Dragons’ 10-0 victory. Molly Parker had a brace, while Ella parker, Carter Drake, Lanie McCarty, Jada Thompson and Ever Siebels accounted for Jefferson’s other five goals.
“This is a region game that is going to get us to the playoffs,” said head coach Molly McCarty. “Until we can secure our playoff birth, we’re going to come out and play.”
Jefferson (5-1, 1-0 Region 8-AAAA) controlled the ball for most of the 61-minute contest. Molly Parker scored the first goal of the game in the 8th minute, booting in a shot deflected by Madison County goalkeeper Josie Johnson. Eison attempted the shot.
Drake extended the lead to 2-0 at the 15th minute when she kicked in a cross from Ella Parker. Molly scored again four minutes later after receiving a cross in the middle of the box. Not even a minute passed before Eison scored after a sprint down the left sideline. Jefferson led 4-0 just 20 minutes into the game.
Eison gave the Dragons a 5-0 halftime lead with a hard shot to the top left corner of the frame.
Siebels scored from 13 yards out just nine minutes into the second half to stretch the lead to 6-0. Thompson made the most of another great cross by Ella Parker at the 55th minute. Two minutes later, a pass by Eison gave Ella Parker a one-on-one opportunity in the box. She booted the shot past the keeper to give the Dragons an 8-0 lead.
Lanie McCarty knocked in a corner kick by Siebels at the 60th minute and Eison finished the game with another score at the 61st minute. Jefferson won 10-0.
“We work on our corner sets once or twice a week,” McCarty said. “We scored off two of them tonight. I would like to score off more because one corner set can win a game down the road.”
The Dragons played five games prior to Thursday’s region opener, including three games against teams from higher classes. McCarty said each of those games have the team prepared for a daunting region slate.
“We got used to the pace we have to play against with region teams that are going to be just like them,” she said. “We scheduled them at the beginning of the season to give us a good look at what our weakness will be.
“But we’ve been very dominant. Our girls have bought into our team play. We moved some people around to fit better styles for our play and it's working right now.”
