The Jefferson girls’ tennis team has fought its way into the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed and will face a bigger fight on the court this week in Round 2.
The Dragons will travel to No. 2 seed Heritage-Catoosa Wednesday (April 21, 3:30 p.m.) with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
“The girls are going to have to remain mentally and physically tough during our match against Heritage,” coach Kimberly Boswell said. “They have some pushers, and the girls will need to put into play their ability to adapt to the strategies used by their opponents.”
“There will be some long points, and the girls are going to have to push themselves physically, as well as play smart and fearlessly and return offensive shots.”
Jefferson advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 3-2 round-one win over top-seeded Hampton Thursday (April 15).
Sarah Middleton won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Jefferson swept doubles play with Allianne Clark and Alexis Walker winning 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles and Catherine Tacto and Madyson Smith winning 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
